Saif Ali Khan to attend 2025 Arab Media Summit in Dubai

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will be among the influential voices from the world of entertainment, journalism and digital content to attend the Arab Media Summit (AMS) 2025 here.

Arab Media Summit 2025 in Dubai to take place from May 26-28

The three-day event, which will also be attended by British media personality Piers Morgan, will run from May 26-28 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The agenda was announced at the Dubai Press Club on Friday. The summit will welcome over 6,000 participants, including prominent ministers, editors-in-chief, media leaders, content creators, influencers, academics, and media tech professionals from across the UAE and the wider Arab world.

On the third and final day of the summit, Khan will take part in an in-conversation session. Morgan will take part in the convention's Influencers Summit.

(Edited by Prattusa Mallik)