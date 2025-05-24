Weekend Brunch at this Bandra restaurant will bring you Latin American flavours

Los Cavos, the vibrant Latin American restaurant and bar in Bandra, is elevating Mumbai’s brunch scene with its new à la carte Weekend Brunch. Available Friday to Sunday from 12-4 pm, the offering promises bold Peruvian flavours, refined plating and a relaxed daytime atmosphere.

Bandra’s Los Cavos unveils Latin American weekend brunch

Diners can anticipate signature ceviches such as the Los Cavos Ceviche, featuring the catch of the day, with yellow chilli Leche de Tigre and sweet potato purée, or the Mushroom Ceviche with avocado cream. The Tuna Tiradito with rocoto, ponzu Leche de Tigre and smoked mayo is another standout.

Hot plates include Marinated Scallops in Pisco with parmesan foam, delicious Mushroom Croquettes and deep-fried Baby Brussels Sprouts bursting with sweet and tangy notes. Hearty mains range from Pan Seared Chilean Sea Bass Quinotto and Seco Lamb Chops to vegetarian delights like Grilled Tofu Quinotto.

To complete the experience, desserts like Churros, Chocolate Mousse and Cheesecake with berries are on offer. The brunch can be perfectly paired with signature cocktails crafted from Latin spirits including mezcal, pisco and tequila, promising a flavour-forward twist to your weekend plans.