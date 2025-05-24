After a 15-year hiatus, Mumbai’s favorite hangout reclaims its spotlight in Juhu

Mumbai’s iconic Red Box, a vibrant hangout that captured the city’s heart from 2006, has triumphantly returned after a 15-year hiatus. Driven by fervent fan demand, the China Gate Group has resurrected the beloved establishment, relocating it from Bandra’s Turner Road to Juhu. This isn't just a reopening; it's a homecoming for a place Mumbai refused to forget, promising a blend of its iconic charm with a fresh, modern twist.

Mumbai’s beloved Red Box reclaims spotlight in Juhu after 15 years

Krishna Tamang, founder of China Gate Group and Red Box, shared his excitement, “Mumbai made it clear they wanted this and Juhu’s energy is the perfect stage. It’s everything people loved about the original turned up a notch for today.”

The new Red Box Cafe & Bar spans nearly 3,000 square feet, boasting a striking red-and-white interior with eucalyptus wood and marble floors. Guests can indulge in a fresh bakery section, a delightful dessert display and a sleek bar. The expansive menu offers everything from healthy breakfasts and sizzlers to a diverse range of international dishes including Italian, Asian and American favourites. The bar showcases a “game-changer” menu with premium whiskies, gins, wines, beers and innovative cocktails alongside non-alcoholic options.

More than just a dining spot, Red Box is set to become a lively hub in Juhu, featuring live music nights, food festivals and community collaborations, ensuring it remains an unforgettable destination for all.