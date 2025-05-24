Siddharth Roy Kapur on creating films, using AI in filmmaking and more

Then, are the age-old formulas needed in a film to be released in the theatres changing?

Earlier, it was presumed that you had to have six lip-synced songs in every film for it to make sense. Then we moved into original soundtracks. Today, even commercially successful films can exist without any songs. In that way, I think it’s one of those presumptions that seem like a rule, but doesn’t really have to be; which is why we need to question our notions all the time.

We can not be in Bengaluru and not talk about south Indian films. These films are gaining stronger appreciation by the day. What do you think they are doing differently?

They’re being very ambitious in the scale at which they’re operating. They want to tell larger-than-life stories, and they are not afraid of investing in telling those stories in a way that they believe in. They’re taking very big bets.

Secondly, they’ve been very true to their culture. They’re not trying to be something to everyone. So when you look at any of these films, a certain conviction in the filmmaker comes through. They are not trying to presuppose what will appeal to a particular section – they’re just making a film that they believe in. And that’s what we probably lack in Bollywood, because we've always had to cater to the whole country. But sometimes the best films are the ones that actually are rooted in one cultural medium, and then, strangely enough, they appeal to everyone because of that.

Speaking of trends, what do you think about so many films re-releasing since the last few months?

Exhibitors have realised that there is so much nostalgia when it comes to films from the past, and their desire to be watched in theatres, and they’re tapping into that. These are films that an entire generation has been watching on television for many years, wondering what this would have been like on screen.This is so inspiring for filmmakers, because you realise that your IP (intellectual property) has value, and a film is a living, breathing thing. It does not need to then be consigned to streaming forever. It can come back and do well theatrically, right?