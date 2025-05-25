Aamir Khan to drop a documentary on ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ special needs cast

Sources stated that the nearly three-hour documentary isn’t just a behind-the-scenes look; it truly explores the lives, challenges, and victories of the artistes involved in the film. “Aamir didn’t just want to cast actors with special needs – he aimed for the world to see who they are beyond the screen,” shared an insider from the industry.

According to reports, a group of young filmmakers is joining forces on this project, each contributing their own unique viewpoint to the storytelling. Through a series of heartfelt interviews and real-time footage, the documentary seeks to reshape the narrative surrounding disability, shifting the focus from limitations to brilliance, resilience, and individuality.