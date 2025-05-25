Aamir Khan to drop a documentary on ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ special needs cast

Aamir Khan has always had a knack for storytelling that resonates deeply, and now he’s stepping off the screen to shine a light on voices that often go unheard. According to the reports, the actor and producer is taking the reins on a compelling documentary focused on the specially abled cast of his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par. Known for challenging the norms of mainstream cinema, Aamir Khan’s latest venture transcends fiction, delving into real-life experiences.
Sources stated that the nearly three-hour documentary isn’t just a behind-the-scenes look; it truly explores the lives, challenges, and victories of the artistes involved in the film. “Aamir didn’t just want to cast actors with special needs – he aimed for the world to see who they are beyond the screen,” shared an insider from the industry.
According to reports, a group of young filmmakers is joining forces on this project, each contributing their own unique viewpoint to the storytelling. Through a series of heartfelt interviews and real-time footage, the documentary seeks to reshape the narrative surrounding disability, shifting the focus from limitations to brilliance, resilience, and individuality.
Aamir, known for his hands-on style, has been deeply engaged in every step of the project, from brainstorming to final execution, said reports. The plan is to release the documentary about 10 to 15 days after Sitaare Zameen Par premieres in theaters, giving audiences a chance to connect with the fictional story before meeting its real-life inspirations.
This initiative continues Aamir Khan’s legacy of socially aware cinema, reminiscent of his 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, which addressed dyslexia. If that film sparked a conversation about learning disabilities in India, this documentary could very well do the same for inclusivity in the arts, one powerful, human story at a time.