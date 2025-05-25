Triptii Dimri joins Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’, replacing Deepika Padukone

Rumours had been swirling for weeks that Deepika had exited the project due to creative and contractual disagreements. According to reports, the actress allegedly made certain demands that the makers found difficult to accommodate. A source revealed that Deepika, through her agency, insisted on restricting her working hours to just six per day. Moreover, she reportedly asked for revisions in the contract, particularly around the shoot schedule. The actress is said to have demanded additional compensation if the shoot extended beyond 100 days. These conditions are believed to have caused a rift, ultimately leading to her replacement.

On Saturday, the speculation was put to rest when Sandeep Reddy Vanga officially announced Triptii Dimri as the new female lead. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the filmmaker wrote, “The female lead for my film is now official :-).” Triptii Dimri, who recently rose to fame with her performance in Animal, also shared her excitement on Instagram. She wrote, “Still sinking in…. So grateful to be trusted with this journey. Thank you @sandeepreddy.vanga ..honoured to be a part of your vision.”