Triptii Dimri joins Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’, replacing Deepika Padukone

After delivering the blockbuster Animal, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is now gearing up for his next ambitious project, Spirit, with Prabhas in the lead. The film has already been generating buzz, especially due to its casting choices. Initially, Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone was expected to play the female lead opposite Prabhas. However, recent developments have taken fans by surprise, as she is no longer associated with the film.
Rumours had been swirling for weeks that Deepika had exited the project due to creative and contractual disagreements. According to reports, the actress allegedly made certain demands that the makers found difficult to accommodate. A source revealed that Deepika, through her agency, insisted on restricting her working hours to just six per day. Moreover, she reportedly asked for revisions in the contract, particularly around the shoot schedule. The actress is said to have demanded additional compensation if the shoot extended beyond 100 days. These conditions are believed to have caused a rift, ultimately leading to her replacement.
On Saturday, the speculation was put to rest when Sandeep Reddy Vanga officially announced Triptii Dimri as the new female lead. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the filmmaker wrote, “The female lead for my film is now official :-).” Triptii Dimri, who recently rose to fame with her performance in Animal, also shared her excitement on Instagram. She wrote, “Still sinking in…. So grateful to be trusted with this journey. Thank you @sandeepreddy.vanga ..honoured to be a part of your vision.”
Fans quickly flooded social media with excitement over the casting update. One enthusiastic comment read, “Welcome to RebelWood,” referring to Prabhas’s fanbase. Another user declared, “This is huge,” while someone else reacted with, “Deepika out, Triptii in!!! Vanga trusts her too much.” Others simply expressed their joy with exclamations like “I’m screaming.” Triptii’s inclusion has added a fresh wave of anticipation to Spirit, marking her continued rise in the industry. Her previous collaboration with Vanga in Animal seems to have earned his trust, making her a fitting choice for the female lead in this high-profile venture.