Mammootty’s ‘Bazooka’ likely to stream on OTT soon — but here’s why the delay happened

After a lukewarm theatrical run in April, Mammootty’s much-anticipated action thriller Bazooka is now eyeing a second shot at redemption—this time on streaming platforms. However, its OTT release, initially expected by mid-May, has hit a delay that has left fans guessing and gossip mills churning.
Directed and written by debutant Deeno Dennis, Bazooka presents an intense cat-and-mouse chase involving a cop and a businessman teaming up to hunt a cunning serial killer. With its layered narrative and psychological twists, the film had all the makings of a gripping thriller. But despite the star power of Mammootty, it failed to strike gold at the box office.
What’s added to the intrigue is the absence of a pre-release OTT deal—an increasingly rare scenario for Malayalam films today, especially given their growing popularity on pan-Indian digital platforms. Unlike recent regional releases that secured digital homes even before hitting cinemas, Bazooka walked a different path, leaving its streaming fate up in the air post-release.
Industry insiders suggest that the delay isn’t due to technical setbacks or marketing oversight, but rather ongoing negotiations behind closed doors. According to sources close to the development, a deal may finally be in place—with Zee5 likely to bag the streaming rights. While neither the platform nor the film’s producers have issued an official confirmation, the buzz around Zee5’s involvement has only grown louder in recent days.
This isn’t the first time a Mammootty film has turned to OTT platforms for a second wind. His recent projects have found considerable success online, particularly among audiences outside Kerala who now actively seek Malayalam content with strong narratives.
As fans continue to wait for clarity, the general sentiment is one of cautious optimism. Bazooka might not have set theatres on fire, but it still holds promise as a slow-burn thriller that could thrive in the digital space—especially among viewers who prefer a cerebral game of strategy over traditional action fare. Until the official announcement drops, Bazooka remains in limbo—but likely not for long.