Kajol reveals spooky poster and trailer release date for Maa, set in the Shaitaan universe

All set to dive into the world of horror once again with her upcoming film Maa, Kajol revealed the movie poster and trailer release date on Monday.

The trailer is set to premiere in four days.

Is Maa skipping its teaser?

The eerie poster, shared via her Instagram, features the tagline:

"Rakshak. Bhakshak. MAA. The protector. The destroyer."

This caption has sparked fans' curiosity, who are now waiting for more details. The trailer announcement, however, came without a teaser release, hinting that the makers may be skipping one altogether.

Directed by Vishal Furia, Maa stars Kajol in the lead alongside Indraneil Sengupta, Ronit Roy, and Jitin Gulati.

While the original Shaitaan film centreed on a father (played by Ajay Devgn) battling dark forces to save his daughter, Maa flips the perspective. This time, it's the mother, played by Kajol, who will go to any length to protect her child from evil.