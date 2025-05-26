Kajol reveals spooky poster and trailer release date for Maa, set in the Shaitaan universe

All set to dive into the world of horror once again with her upcoming film Maa, Kajol revealed the movie poster and trailer release date on Monday.
The trailer is set to premiere in four days.
The eerie poster, shared via her Instagram, features the tagline:
"Rakshak. Bhakshak. MAA. The protector. The destroyer."
This caption has sparked fans' curiosity, who are now waiting for more details. The trailer announcement, however, came without a teaser release, hinting that the makers may be skipping one altogether.
Directed by Vishal Furia, Maa stars Kajol in the lead alongside Indraneil Sengupta, Ronit Roy, and Jitin Gulati.
While the original Shaitaan film centreed on a father (played by Ajay Devgn) battling dark forces to save his daughter, Maa flips the perspective. This time, it's the mother, played by Kajol, who will go to any length to protect her child from evil.
The project holds special significance as it marks Kajol’s foray into the rapidly growing Shaitaan universe, originally launched with the 2024 hit Shaitaan, produced by her husband Ajay Devgn. That film, adapted from the Gujarati supernatural thriller Vash, became one of the year’s biggest blockbusters and sparked interest in developing a horror cinematic universe.
Kajol was last seen in Netflix’s Do Patti, where she shared the screen with Kriti Sanon, who played a double role. She is also a part of Sarzameen, directed by Kayoze Irani and featuring Prithviraj and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Another exciting project in her lineup is Maharagni – Queen of Tears, which sees her acting alongside Prabhudheva, Naseeruddin Shah, and Jisshu Sengupta.