Neha Dhupia joins Shashank Khaitan’s ‘Single Papa’ starring Kunal Khemmu

Titled Single Papa, the project has been making subtle waves since it first surfaced earlier this year, especially after the announcement that Kunal Kemmu would be leading the cast. Now, adding more star wattage to this slice-of-life drama, sources confirm that Neha Dhupia has joined the ensemble in a pivotal role.

“The shoot is currently in its final phase,” reveals a source close to the production. “Neha Dhupia has come on board to play one of the central characters in Single Papa. It’s a heartfelt family drama with a strong emotional core, yet it doesn’t shy away from humor. It’s warm, relatable, and refreshingly honest—everything you’d expect from a Shashank Khaitan creation.”

Single Papa is described as a slice-of-life entertainer that explores the trials, tenderness, and tiny triumphs of single parenthood—through a lens that’s both contemporary and emotionally grounded. The series is expected to strike a chord with urban audiences who crave real stories wrapped in feel-good moments and strong performances.

This marks a significant shift for Shashank, as he steps into the ever-expanding world of digital storytelling—an arena where many Bollywood heavyweights are now carving their niche. Given his track record for crafting compelling narratives and memorable characters, expectations are understandably high.

For Neha Dhupia, this is yet another bold and meaningful role in the OTT space. Known for taking on diverse characters with confidence and charisma, her presence in Single Papa is expected to add depth and dynamism to the series.

With its final leg of filming underway, Single Papa is shaping up to be one of the more anticipated OTT releases of the year. A mix of humor, heartache, and hope, this could very well be the feel-good series audiences didn’t know they needed.