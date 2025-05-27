Cinema

Manoj Bajpayee, Akshay Oberoi and Saqib Saleem come together for a gritty crime drama

Three powerhouse actors. One secretive shoot. A crime thriller wrapped in mystery, intensity, and star power—this is one to watch
Manoj Bajpayee, Akshay Oberoi and Saqib Saleem
Something thrilling is brewing—and it stars Manoj Bajpayee, Akshay Oberoi, and Saqib Saleem. The powerhouse trio has come together for a tightly guarded crime drama that has just gone on floors, with its plot cloaked in mystery and details whispered behind closed doors.

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire—and this trio is setting the crime genre ablaze

Spotted recently shooting in the atmospheric lanes of Bhopal, the actors are set to traverse India’s varied landscapes as filming stretches across May and June. While producers are keeping the title and storyline under wraps, insiders hint at a taut, edge-of-your-seat thriller—one that crackles with tension and talent in equal measure.

“This is a dynamic trio,” says a source from the production. “The energy on set is electric. Their chemistry is palpable, and it’s lifting every scene to another level. You can feel the intensity—this isn’t just another crime drama.”

Whispers from the crew suggest that the bond forming off-camera is translating into something cinematic on screen, adding fuel to the already simmering anticipation. The project is being billed as a refreshing departure from the genre’s usual suspects, promising sharp performances, layered characters, and a narrative with teeth.

With nothing officially revealed and fans hungry for more, the intrigue only deepens. One thing is certain: if early buzz is anything to go by, this trio’s crime caper is set to steal the spotlight.

