Netflix buys Richard Linklater’s ‘Nouvelle Vague’ after Cannes premiere

Richard Linklater is making a grand return to the global scene, and this time, he’s coming right into your living room. The celebrated director’s latest film, Nouvelle Vague, has been creating quite a buzz after its debut at the Cannes Film Festival, and Netflix has jumped at the chance to acquire it.
Netflix has secured Richard Linklater's Nouvelle Vague following its competition debut at Cannes for a reported USD 4 million, setting a record for a domestic purchase of a French-language film. After its world premiere in Cannes’ main competition just two weekends ago, the film was met with an impressive 11-minute standing ovation, sparking even more excitement for the upcoming awards season.
Nouvelle Vague serves as a cinematic tribute to Jean-Luc Godard’s iconic 1960 film, Breathless, weaving together historical fiction with a behind-the-scenes narrative. Guillaume Marbeck takes on the role of Godard, Zoey Deutch portrays Jean Seberg, and newcomer Aubry Dullin steps into the shoes of Jean-Paul Belmondo. The film also pays tribute to a host of legendary figures from the golden age of cinema, including Jean Cocteau, Roberto Rossellini, Agnes Varda, and Jacques Rivette.
According to reports, Netflix plans to give Nouvelle Vague a limited theatrical release in the US to ensure it qualifies for awards consideration, following its recent triumph with the Spanish-language film Emilia Pérez, which garnered 13 Oscar nominations and two wins.
The screenplay is credited to Vince Palmo, Michèle Halberstadt, Laetitia Masson, and Holly Gent. ARP Selection will manage the film's distribution in France this fall, while Goodfellas and CAA Media Finance handled the sales.
With this high-profile acquisition, the streaming giant is clearly doubling down on the global appeal of auteur-driven, foreign-language storytelling.