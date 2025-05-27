Netflix buys Richard Linklater’s ‘Nouvelle Vague’ after Cannes premiere

According to reports, Netflix plans to give Nouvelle Vague a limited theatrical release in the US to ensure it qualifies for awards consideration, following its recent triumph with the Spanish-language film Emilia Pérez, which garnered 13 Oscar nominations and two wins.

The screenplay is credited to Vince Palmo, Michèle Halberstadt, Laetitia Masson, and Holly Gent. ARP Selection will manage the film's distribution in France this fall, while Goodfellas and CAA Media Finance handled the sales.