“Dhanush was the only choice”: Om Raut on casting for ‘Kalam: The Missile Man of India’

Filmmaker Om Raut, best known for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, has announced his next directorial venture Kalam: The Missile Man of India, a sweeping biopic on former Indian president and visionary scientist Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. Unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, the film has already set tongues wagging—largely because of the inspired casting of National Award-winning actor Dhanush in the titular role.
In an exclusive statement from the festival, Om shared the deeply personal reason behind the project and why he believes Dhanush is uniquely suited to bring Kalam’s spiritual gravitas and intellectual legacy to the screen. “When portraying Dr Kalam, it’s not just about the achievements—it’s about his spirit, his teachings, his resilience,” Om said.
“That’s the most challenging part of this film. And I don’t think there could have been a better choice than Dhanush. He brings a quiet depth, an introspective energy that this role demands. He’s the perfect fit.”
The director further explained that Kalam’s life was guided by three pillars—education, innovation, and resilience—all of which he hopes to capture through the narrative. The director, who credits Kalam’s Wings of Fire as a life-altering read during his college days, described the biopic as a “passion project” years in the making.
“When producer Abhishek Agarwal approached me with the idea, I was already working on something similar,” Om revealed. “It was almost cosmic. We had the same vision, and then Bhushan Kumar and T-Series came on board—it all fell into place.”
The film is being penned by Saiwyn Quadras, known for scripting acclaimed biopics like Neerja and Maidaan, and is produced by Abhishek Agarwal, who previously backed The Kashmir Files and Parmanu. From Kalam’s modest upbringing in Rameswaram to his groundbreaking work as an aerospace scientist and his eventual rise to the presidency, the film promises to explore the multifaceted legacy of India’s beloved Missile Man. With Dhanush at the helm, Kalam: The Missile Man of India aims not just to inform, but to inspire.