Chris Hemsworth’s tribute to Thor sparks exit rumours ahead of ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Chris Hemsworth has left fans stunned and sentimental after releasing a heartfelt video titled “Thank You! The Legacy of Thor,” prompting speculation that the Australian actor may be ready to part ways with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Known for his iconic portrayal of Thor, Hemsworth’s emotional tribute is being read by many as a quiet farewell.
In the video, the 40-year-old star says, “Playing Thor has been one of the greatest honours of my life. For the last 15 years I’ve held Mjolnir and then Stormbreaker as the God of Thunder, but what made it truly special... was sharing it with all of you.” While Chris hasn't officially confirmed his exit, the reflective tone of his message has fans convinced that his journey as the Asgardian hero could soon be over.
The timing is curious, coming just as Avengers: Doomsday—the next major MCU chapter—builds momentum. Chris ended his note with a cryptic, “Next up, Doomsday!” which many fans interpret as a hint towards Thor’s final battle. One viral comment on social media reads, “Thors gonna get obliterated by Doom in the first 10 minutes of Doomsday, isn’t he??” Others echoed the sentiment, wondering if the actor had just wrapped his final scene.
Chris’s portrayal of Thor, first seen in 2011, has been a cornerstone of the MCU for over a decade. With his perfect mix of godly bravado and comedic charm, he won over fans across generations and helped redefine the superhero genre. His exit—if it is indeed happening—marks the potential end of one of the MCU’s longest-running character arcs.
Adding fuel to the speculation is the film’s star-studded cast and dramatic plot setup. Avengers: Doomsday, now slated for a 18 December 2026 release after a seven-month delay, will feature Robert Downey Jr. in a new avatar as Doctor Doom, alongside Anthony Mackie’s Captain America and Letitia Wright’s Black Panther. Directed by MCU veterans Anthony and Joe Russo, expectations are sky-high.
As the countdown to Avengers: Doomsday begins, fans are bracing themselves for a possible farewell. Whether Thor makes it out alive or goes down in a blaze of glory, one thing is clear—Chris’ legacy as the God of Thunder is already immortal.