Chris Hemsworth’s tribute to Thor sparks exit rumours ahead of ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

In the video, the 40-year-old star says, “Playing Thor has been one of the greatest honours of my life. For the last 15 years I’ve held Mjolnir and then Stormbreaker as the God of Thunder, but what made it truly special... was sharing it with all of you.” While Chris hasn't officially confirmed his exit, the reflective tone of his message has fans convinced that his journey as the Asgardian hero could soon be over.

The timing is curious, coming just as Avengers: Doomsday—the next major MCU chapter—builds momentum. Chris ended his note with a cryptic, “Next up, Doomsday!” which many fans interpret as a hint towards Thor’s final battle. One viral comment on social media reads, “Thors gonna get obliterated by Doom in the first 10 minutes of Doomsday, isn’t he??” Others echoed the sentiment, wondering if the actor had just wrapped his final scene.