‘Stolen’ steals the spotlight: Abhishek Banerjee’s riveting turn wins Bollywood applause

The moment the trailer for Stolen hit social media yesterday, it was clear—something seismic had been unleashed. Abhishek Banerjee, known for his quiet intensity and magnetic screen presence, delivers a performance in Stolen that’s not just haunting—it’s unforgettable. The buzz is real, and it’s building fast, both among audiences and within the Indian film fraternity.
Stolen isn’t just making headlines—it’s making history. Already an international darling, the film has earned standing ovations and glowing reviews on the global festival circuit, including a prestigious showing at the Venice Film Festival. Critics are praising its riveting narrative, emotionally charged storytelling, and stark, unflinching realism. It’s the kind of cinema that lingers in the mind long after the screen fades to black.
The trailer has ignited a wave of admiration from some of Bollywood’s biggest names. Kriti Sanon, Abhishek’s Bhediya co-star, took to Instagram with palpable excitement: “Looks amazing, Banerjee sahab. Looking forward to watching another amazing performance of yours.”
Varun Dhawan chimed in with heartfelt praise: “You have poured your heart into this and I can’t wait to finally watch it.” Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao kept it succinct and powerful: “Fab film with a brilliant performance by @nowitsabhi.” Even Panchayat standout Faisal Malik joined the chorus of admiration, solidifying Banerjee’s status as an actor’s actor.
Directed by Karan Tejpal, Stolen is more than just a crime drama—it’s a soul-stirring exploration of trauma, justice, and the fragile threads that tie us to one another. Gritty and uncompromising, it dares to go where few films have ventured, digging deep into the psychological ruins left behind by violence.
As applause pours in from across the globe and love floods in from Bollywood’s finest, Stolen is shaping up not just as a film, but as a cultural moment. For Abhishek Banerjee, this could well be the defining performance of his career.