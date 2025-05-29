‘Stolen’ steals the spotlight: Abhishek Banerjee’s riveting turn wins Bollywood applause

Stolen isn’t just making headlines—it’s making history. Already an international darling, the film has earned standing ovations and glowing reviews on the global festival circuit, including a prestigious showing at the Venice Film Festival. Critics are praising its riveting narrative, emotionally charged storytelling, and stark, unflinching realism. It’s the kind of cinema that lingers in the mind long after the screen fades to black.

The trailer has ignited a wave of admiration from some of Bollywood’s biggest names. Kriti Sanon, Abhishek’s Bhediya co-star, took to Instagram with palpable excitement: “Looks amazing, Banerjee sahab. Looking forward to watching another amazing performance of yours.”