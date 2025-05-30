Filmmaker Sam Bhattacharjee launches women-led VFX initiative to empower female talent in film industry

“Despite progress in many creative fields, women have remained underrepresented in VFX, particularly in leadership and technical roles,” Bhattacharjee says. “Pink VFX came from a desire to build more than a statement—it’s about access, opportunity, and long-term career growth for women in visual storytelling.”

Bhattacharjee notes that while more women are now pursuing VFX, particularly at the academic level, the gender gap becomes glaring at mid and senior-level positions. “Retention is a bigger issue than recruitment. Many women leave the industry due to lack of support or growth opportunities. That’s exactly what Pink VFX is addressing—through mentorship, leadership roles, and a professional environment where women are not just included but empowered.”