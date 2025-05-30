Filmmaker Sam Bhattacharjee launches women-led VFX initiative to empower female talent in film industry

Popular filmmaker and VFX supervisor Sam Bhattacharjee, known for his work on films such as IRaH, Sikaar, Barun Rai and the House on the Cliff, Housefull 4, Gold, Animal, Pushpa 2, and Commando 3, has announced the launch of Pink VFX, the world’s first women-led VFX initiative. The British Indian filmmaker says the idea emerged from a deep-rooted belief that the visual effects industry needs structural reform.
“Despite progress in many creative fields, women have remained underrepresented in VFX, particularly in leadership and technical roles,” Bhattacharjee says. “Pink VFX came from a desire to build more than a statement—it’s about access, opportunity, and long-term career growth for women in visual storytelling.”
Bhattacharjee notes that while more women are now pursuing VFX, particularly at the academic level, the gender gap becomes glaring at mid and senior-level positions. “Retention is a bigger issue than recruitment. Many women leave the industry due to lack of support or growth opportunities. That’s exactly what Pink VFX is addressing—through mentorship, leadership roles, and a professional environment where women are not just included but empowered.”
Known for his contributions to Indian cinema, Bhattacharjee finds the space creatively rich. “Indian films offer a vast canvas—be it period dramas, high-octane action films, quirky comedies, or regional gems. We treat VFX as a core part of storytelling, not just a post-production element,” he shares.
Describing his creative process, Bhattacharjee emphasizes the importance of understanding a director’s vision. “It starts with careful listening—absorbing the emotional beats and identifying what’s practical versus what needs digital enhancement. From previsualization to final delivery, we ensure the VFX blends seamlessly with the narrative.”
Over the years, Bhattacharjee has witnessed a major evolution in the VFX industry. “It’s gone from being a last-minute fix to becoming a vital storytelling tool. Directors now think about VFX from day one. With advances like real-time rendering, cloud workflows, and facial capture, the process is more sophisticated, but the heart of good VFX still lies in understanding emotion.”
On the role of AI in the future of VFX, he’s optimistic but grounded. “AI is already speeding up certain tasks like rotoscoping and asset creation. But creativity remains deeply human. At Pink VFX, we’re integrating AI where it enhances workflows—like preview grading and smart upscaling—while keeping the final creative decisions in human hands.”
Among his many challenging projects, Housefull 5 stands out. “It blends comedy, reincarnation, and time travel. Designing VFX that remained cohesive across timelines while preserving the franchise’s comedic rhythm was a unique challenge.” Pushpa 2, by contrast, required a raw and grounded approach. “We supported the film with subtle but powerful enhancements that elevated the realism without overshadowing it.”
As for what’s next, Bhattacharjee is currently wrapping up Housefull 5, which he describes as featuring “stylised yet emotionally layered VFX,” and Sardarji 3, which is visually rich and culturally vibrant. Another upcoming project is The India House, a geopolitical thriller that will feature highly detailed yet subtle CG environments.
Beyond film work, his larger focus is on growing Pink VFX into a global force. “That includes launching training programmes, building international collaborations, and placing Indian VFX talent on the world stage in a meaningful and inclusive way,” he concludes.