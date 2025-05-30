‘Karate Kid: Legends’ release date, cast, and storyline

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, Karate Kid: Legends bridges the original series and the 2010 reboot. Ben Wang takes on the role of Li Fong, a Chinese teenager navigating life in New York while grappling with personal struggles, the pressures of high school, and an upcoming martial arts tournament that could change everything for him.

What sets this reboot apart isn’t just the star-studded cast; it’s the story’s fresh emotional depth. The film delves into Fong’s journey of self-discovery, trauma, and cultural dislocation, all while cleverly weaving in nods to Cobra Kai and the earlier films. With intense fight sequences and heartfelt flashbacks, Legends is crafted to resonate with both Gen Z audiences and millennials who grew up with the original movies.