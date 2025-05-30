Vicky Kaushal to play Guru Dutt in his biopic? Here’s what we know

A present, Vicky Kaushal is undoubtedly one of the finest actors in the Bollywood industry, and has been winning hearts with his performance, be it comedy or historical piece, like Chhaava, which is currently streaming on Netflix. To add to these, it was recently reported that the actor is in talks to play the legendary filmmaker and actor Guru Dutt in an upcoming biopic. Vicky is the favourite choice to essay the role of the iconic figure, who is known for his classic films like Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam.
In the news report, it was also mentioned that the Ultra Media & Entertainment Group owns the rights to Guru Dutt’s movies and they are only considering adapting a few of his finest works into web series. The group is also planning a biopic on the actor-filmmaker.
Rajat Agrawal, COO and Director at the company, had revealed that while biopics are always challenging because they need to emulate an individual’s greatness and achievements, they would be happy to collaborate with producers and a modern-day director, who is a fanatic of Guru Dutt, to see where the project goes. He added that he has initiated conversations with two directors to bring the filmmaker’s journey, which was marked by successes and turmoil, to the screen. He has also spoken to two highly-revered directors he shared, who are interested in recreating his movies into web series, and also make a biopic.
When asked if he had an actor in mind, who could depict the artiste’s magic and melancholy truthfully, he said that naming one actor would be difficult as there is a plethora of talent, but he feels Vicky Kaushal can bring Guru Dutt’s emotional depth.
Apart from this, Vicky will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated film Love & War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Recently, it was reported that the film shoot got delayed due to heavy rains in Mumbai, and the film’s set suffered significant damage from the downpours.