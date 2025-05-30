Vicky Kaushal to play Guru Dutt in his biopic? Here’s what we know

In the news report, it was also mentioned that the Ultra Media & Entertainment Group owns the rights to Guru Dutt’s movies and they are only considering adapting a few of his finest works into web series. The group is also planning a biopic on the actor-filmmaker.

Rajat Agrawal, COO and Director at the company, had revealed that while biopics are always challenging because they need to emulate an individual’s greatness and achievements, they would be happy to collaborate with producers and a modern-day director, who is a fanatic of Guru Dutt, to see where the project goes. He added that he has initiated conversations with two directors to bring the filmmaker’s journey, which was marked by successes and turmoil, to the screen. He has also spoken to two highly-revered directors he shared, who are interested in recreating his movies into web series, and also make a biopic.