Victoria Beckham says ‘there are tears’ in her upcoming tell-all Netflix documentary

Victoria Beckham has revealed her upcoming Netflix documentary will be more emotional than fans might expect, warning that there will be “tears” as she opens up like never before.
The former Spice Girl turned fashion mogul is set to give viewers a glimpse into her life beyond the spotlight as the founder and creative director of her self-titled beauty and fashion brands.
But it won’t just be about business. In an interview, Victoria, 50, hinted that the series will also explore deeply personal moments.
“To be honest, I wasn’t sure anybody would really want to see what I do every day,” she admitted, noting that it was her husband, David Beckham, who ultimately convinced her to take the plunge.
Victoria said she’s thought “long and hard” about the decision, adding that while she’s proud of her Spice Girls era, it has long overshadowed the rest of her identity.
“I’ve been very defined by a four-year period in my life when I was in the Spice Girls, and I am so proud of that. But with that came all the preconceptions.”
Now, with two decades of experience in fashion under her belt, she feels ready to speak openly about her professional struggles.
“I feel confident enough in the brand now to talk about the ups and downs without worrying about damage,” she said.
Asked whether the documentary gets emotional, Victoria said, “There are tears. And it did occur to me the other day...what am I going to think when I see those tears on a huge screen? Or on an iPhone? To be completely honest, I am in the hands of the editor now.”
Naturally, David and their four children will also feature in the documentary. “They’re a huge part of my life and my work,” Victoria confirmed, although she’s unsure what will make the final cut.
The announcement comes against the backdrop of persistent rumors of a family rift involving their eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz.
Tensions have been speculated since Brooklyn, 26, married Nicola, 30, three years ago. Rumours that intensified recently when he missed David’s milestone 50th birthday celebration.
Sources stated that Brooklyn regrets not being there and wants to repair things with his father, while Victoria has been holding onto hope for reconciliation. “She’s hoping Brooklyn will come around and see things for what they are,” an insider shared. “They’ve always been a close-knit family, and seeing how things are now has been devastating for Victoria and David.”
Brooklyn’s recent Instagram post, where he declared, “I always choose you” to Nicola, was interpreted by some as a subtle jab at his parents. A source close to Brooklyn pushed back, calling it a “simple statement of love” that had been misread.
The upcoming series follows the massive success of Beckham, the Netflix documentary about David’s life, in which Victoria’s dry wit and deadpan delivery stole one of the most talked-about moments.
During a segment where she describes her “working-class” upbringing, David interrupts: “Be honest.”
When she insists she is, he presses further: “What car did your dad drive you to school in?”
After some resistance, she finally concedes: “Okay, in the 80s, my dad had a Rolls Royce.”
If that exchange was any indication, Victoria’s solo documentary is bound to blend honesty and signature Beckham humour.