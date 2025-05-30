Victoria Beckham says ‘there are tears’ in her upcoming tell-all Netflix documentary

The former Spice Girl turned fashion mogul is set to give viewers a glimpse into her life beyond the spotlight as the founder and creative director of her self-titled beauty and fashion brands.

But it won’t just be about business. In an interview, Victoria, 50, hinted that the series will also explore deeply personal moments.

“To be honest, I wasn’t sure anybody would really want to see what I do every day,” she admitted, noting that it was her husband, David Beckham, who ultimately convinced her to take the plunge.