Arjun Das, Tanya Ravichandran’s ‘Rasavathi’ bags five nominations at Nice International Film Festival

It may be recalled that Rasavathi has come in for a lot of praise in the international circuit, winning awards in several festivals across the globe.

In fact, the film fetched actor Arjun Das the award for Best Actor at the 15th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival.

Actor Arjundas played a Siddha doctor called 'Sadasiva Pandiyan' in the film that was selected from over 700 movie entries at the 15th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2025.

Earlier, Arjun Das had won the Best Actor award for the same film from the New Jersey Indian and International Film Festival - 2024.

Earlier this year, the critically acclaimed film won the award for Best Sound Design at the London International Film Festival 2025.