‘Jombieland’ trailer out: India’s first Punjabi zombie comedy starring Kanika Mann and Binnu Dhillon to release in June

The much-anticipated trailer for Jombieland, India’s first Punjabi zombie comedy, is finally here! Starring Kanika Mann, Binnu Dhillon, debutant G Khan, and Angira Dhar, the film offers a hilarious and thrilling glimpse into a unique blend of horror, romance, and Punjabi humor. Set to hit theaters on June 13, Jombieland promises a fresh, genre-bending cinematic experience.
Directed and written by Thaparr, the story unfolds in a peaceful Punjabi village that descends into chaos when a mysterious virus transforms its residents into hungry zombies. Alongside the lead cast, the film also features performances by Guri, Dhanveer Singh, and Jassa Dhillon, adding to the dynamic ensemble.
The trailer showcases a perfect mix of rustic comedy, spine-tingling zombie action, and heartfelt romance. Viewers are taken on a rollercoaster ride through the village’s gradual fall into pandemonium, punctuated by witty one-liners, jump scares, and intense zombie battles. Binnu Dhillon, G Khan, and Angira Dhar deliver both fierce and funny moments as they confront the undead menace.
At the core of the story lies the forbidden love between Jeeti (Binnu Dhillon) and Koko (Kanika Mann), whose romance faces strong opposition from their families. However, the zombie outbreak forces everyone to rethink their priorities, leading to surprising alliances, laugh-out-loud situations, and nail-biting confrontations.
Produced by Neeraj Ruhil and Subhav Sharma under Next Level Productions, Jombieland marks a bold new direction for Punjabi cinema by combining global horror elements with local storytelling and humor.
Get ready for a wild zom-com adventure when Jombieland releases in theaters on June 13, 2025!
