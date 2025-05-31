‘Jombieland’ trailer out: India’s first Punjabi zombie comedy starring Kanika Mann and Binnu Dhillon to release in June

At the core of the story lies the forbidden love between Jeeti (Binnu Dhillon) and Koko (Kanika Mann), whose romance faces strong opposition from their families. However, the zombie outbreak forces everyone to rethink their priorities, leading to surprising alliances, laugh-out-loud situations, and nail-biting confrontations.

Produced by Neeraj Ruhil and Subhav Sharma under Next Level Productions, Jombieland marks a bold new direction for Punjabi cinema by combining global horror elements with local storytelling and humor.

Get ready for a wild zom-com adventure when Jombieland releases in theaters on June 13, 2025!

