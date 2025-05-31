Makers of ‘Narivetta’ clarify no scenes were cut or changed
The makers of the recently released and critically acclaimed Malayalam film Narivetta, starring actor Tovino Thomas, have clarified that no scenes in the film have been removed or altered, contrary to some reports circulating in the media.
Narivetta makers deny reports of scene cuts
The only change made after the initial release was related to the re-censorship of the song Vaada Veda, performed by rapper Vedan, the production house confirmed.
In a statement posted on their Instagram page, Indian Cinema Company, the film’s production house, said: "Dear viewers, recent media reports have claimed that Narivetta underwent re-censorship resulting in the removal of certain key scenes. We want to make it clear that no scenes have been removed or changed in the film. The only re-censorship involved was for the inclusion of the song Vaada Veda by renowned rapper Vedan."
They added, "Apart from that, the film remains exactly the same as it was on its release day. You can still watch Narivetta in theatres from start to finish without any modifications. We kindly request the media and film enthusiasts not to spread misinformation. We sincerely thank all the viewers who continue to watch Narivetta in theaters, even in challenging weather conditions."
Directed by Anuraj Manohar, Narivetta is a Malayalam action drama based on a true story. The film stars Tovino Thomas alongside Cheran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Notably, it marks the Malayalam acting debut of acclaimed Tamil director Cheran.
The film is produced by Tippushan and Shiyas Hassan, with a screenplay by Abin Joseph. Vijay handled cinematography, while Jakes Bejoy composed the music. Editing was done by Shameer Muhammed, with Bawa as the art director and costume design by Arun Manohar.
Earlier, Tovino Thomas shared his thoughts on the film, describing Narivetta as a political drama. He said, “I believe this is a topic that needs to be spoken about boldly and discussed openly. I hope the film will not only entertain you wholeheartedly in the theatre but also leave you with something to think about afterward.”
Reflecting on his experience, Tovino added that portraying his character in Narivetta was an emotional journey, one that brought him through joy, happiness, crises, and pain. “This is a film I have awaited with great anticipation in my acting career.”