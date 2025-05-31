Makers of ‘Narivetta’ clarify no scenes were cut or changed

The only change made after the initial release was related to the re-censorship of the song Vaada Veda, performed by rapper Vedan, the production house confirmed.

In a statement posted on their Instagram page, Indian Cinema Company, the film’s production house, said: "Dear viewers, recent media reports have claimed that Narivetta underwent re-censorship resulting in the removal of certain key scenes. We want to make it clear that no scenes have been removed or changed in the film. The only re-censorship involved was for the inclusion of the song Vaada Veda by renowned rapper Vedan."