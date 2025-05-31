Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna fans are in for a treat as Pushpa 2: The Rule is set for its much-anticipated Hindi television debut today, May 31. Breaking the news before the end of the month, the Sukumar directorial, which enjoyed a phenomenal run at the box office, will finally reach living rooms across India.

Pushpa 2: The Rule debuts on Hindi television today: When and where to watch

Cine-lovers can prepare for a high-octane, action-packed evening as the Hindi version of Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled to premiere on Zee Cinema at 7.30 pm. This comes after the film’s theatrical release on December 5, 2024 and its OTT debut in January this year. The movie makers confirmed the premiere on X, stating, “31 May ki shaam, Har ghar goonjegi ek hi awaaz, Pushparaj! Dekhiye #TVParPehliBaar 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', 31 May, shaam 7:30 baje, sirf #ZeeCinema par.”

The film continues the saga of Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, as he navigates the cutthroat world of red sandalwood smuggling. Rashmika Mandanna reprises her role as Srivalli, now Pushpa’s wife. The narrative deepens with the introduction of new challenges including his estranged stepbrother Molleti Mohan Rao, portrayed by Ajay, and his sworn enemy SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, played by Fahadh Faasil.

Pushpa 2: The Rule has been a record-breaker, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 with a worldwide gross of ₹1,871 crore. It stands as the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, surpassing even Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Allu Arjun’s performance has also garnered significant acclaim, recently earning him the Best Actor award at the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards for Pushpa 2. He expressed his gratitude, stating, “I am truly honoured to receive the first Best Actor award for #Pushpa2 at the #GaddarTelanganaFilmAwards 2024…All credit goes to my director Sukumar garu, my producers, and the entire Pushpa team.”

Don’t miss the thrilling television premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule tonight, May 31, at 7.30 pm on Zee Cinema.