Popstar Ariana Grande joins cast of ‘Meet the Parents 4’

The Meet the Parents franchise kicked off in 2000, introducing viewers to the hilariously awkward dynamic between Greg Focker (Stiller) and his formidable would-be father-in-law Jack Byrnes (De Niro). The film was followed by two successful sequels — Meet the Fockers in 2004 and Little Fockers in 2010 — both expanding the franchise’s quirky, multi-generational chaos.

The fourth film sees a familiar creative team return, with John Hamburg back in the director’s chair. John, who also co-wrote all three previous films, brings with him a trusted production line-up. Ariana’s casting hints at a fresh generational twist to the franchise, potentially introducing new family dynamics or romantic subplots. While the plot remains undisclosed, insiders suggest Meet the Parents 4 will continue the franchise’s legacy of humour, familial misadventures and uncomfortable dinner conversations.