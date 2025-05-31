Popstar Ariana Grande joins cast of ‘Meet the Parents 4’

Pop superstar and actor Ariana Grande is officially joining the cast of Meet the Parents 4, the upcoming instalment in the beloved comedy franchise that first hit screens over two decades ago. The 31-year-old Grammy-winning singer will star alongside returning heavyweights Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller. While details about Ariana’s character remain tightly under wraps, her addition to the ensemble is already stirring major excitement among fans of the series and pop culture watchers alike.
The Meet the Parents franchise kicked off in 2000, introducing viewers to the hilariously awkward dynamic between Greg Focker (Stiller) and his formidable would-be father-in-law Jack Byrnes (De Niro). The film was followed by two successful sequels — Meet the Fockers in 2004 and Little Fockers in 2010 — both expanding the franchise’s quirky, multi-generational chaos.
The fourth film sees a familiar creative team return, with John Hamburg back in the director’s chair. John, who also co-wrote all three previous films, brings with him a trusted production line-up. Ariana’s casting hints at a fresh generational twist to the franchise, potentially introducing new family dynamics or romantic subplots. While the plot remains undisclosed, insiders suggest Meet the Parents 4 will continue the franchise’s legacy of humour, familial misadventures and uncomfortable dinner conversations.
Fresh off her critically acclaimed turn in Wicked — where she starred opposite Cynthia Erivo in the musical blockbuster directed by Jon M. Chu — Ariana’s move into comedy marks another bold step in her evolving screen career. With Wicked’s first part released last November, the singer-actor is clearly not slowing down. Meet the Parents 4 is shaping up to be both a comedic comeback and a cultural reset. Whether Ariana is playing a long-lost Focker, a surprise love interest, or a disruptive millennial guest — audiences will be watching.
(Edited by Atreyee Poddar)