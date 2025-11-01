Kolkata International Film Festival 2025: Suman Maitra’s A2 pays tribute to Ritwik Ghatak on his birth centenary

The movie with its underlying layers of symbolism, is a reminder that cinema continues to be the language of hope, resistance, emotion and resilience. It comprises a cast with emerging actors - Raunak Bhattacharya, Ankita Brahma, Mehuli Sarkar, Shreyasi Roy Banerjee, Debasish Ganguly, Arun Chatterjee, Moumita Paul, Sumi Sen, Soubhagya Mukherjee and Joyita Biswas.

One of Ghatak’s most famous works, Meghe Dhaka Tara is the primary inspiration for A2. The protagonist Neeta, finds her alter-ego in Durga in A2, who tries to recover from a phase of self-denial and exploitation where she becomes a representative of displaced and uprooted women. Durga and Apu, a parallel of Shankar, the modern-day protagonists are visually sublime, idiosyncratically overripe and yet provocatively sensorial. This point to a systemic and layered demoralisation of the human soul in today’s world. Interestingly, not only does the movie pay a tribute to Ghatak, but the names of the protagonists also draw parallel between Satyajit Ray’s brother-sister duo – Apu- Durga from Pather Panchali.