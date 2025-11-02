Shah Bano's family sues makers of Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam starrer Haq

Director Suparn Verma insists Haq isn’t a biopic but a meditation on faith, gender, and justice. Translation: We changed enough names to survive a lawsuit. Emraan, forever the smooth talker, calls himself a “liberal Muslim” who found nothing offensive in the script. Yami, who’s been on a good run with sharp political dramas, is understandably staying out of the line of fire — she’s got an image to protect, and this is a dangerous place for nuance.

Every few years, a film reminds India that real stories come with real people and real lawsuits. From Bandit Queen to The Kashmir Files, the moral seems to be: tell the truth, but only the parts no one can sue you for.

Yet here’s the irony: the very plea to stop Haq has done what no marketing budget could. Suddenly everyone wants to see what’s so offensive. For a film about justice, it’s getting exactly the kind of publicity that can’t be bought but only litigated.

The question is, will Haq make its November 7 release, or will the gavel fall before the first show? Either way, Bollywood’s favourite genre “inspired by true events and public outrage” isn’t going out of style anytime soon.