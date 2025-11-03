Samir Zaidi’s Two Sinners selected for BAFTA-qualifying Aesthetica Short Film Festival

Samir, who both wrote and directed the film, described Two Sinners as an attempt to confront difficult questions around justice, revenge, and the moral cost of violence. “To have the film recognised at the BAFTA-qualifying Aesthetica Film Festival — as India’s only live-action entry this year — feels deeply special,” he said. “It reaffirms that stories rooted in our realities can resonate globally.”

Set against the haunting backdrop of an Indian forest, the film follows Azhar (Shardul Bhardwaj — BAFTA Breakthrough Talent), who is forced by his brother to confront the man responsible for their sister’s assault. The story delves into cycles of violence and the fragile boundaries between justice and forgiveness, featuring powerful performances by Deipak Sampat, Baharul Islam and Aditi Sivaraman.

Produced by Samir Zaidi and Shivam Gupta (Executive Producer of Venice award-winner Songs of Forgotten Trees), with Vipin Sharma (Hotel Mumbai, Taare Zameen Par) as co-producer, Two Sinners represents the strength of India’s independent cinema on the world stage.

After premiering at the New York Indian Film Festival, the film has travelled through Melbourne, Chicago, and the Oscar-qualifying Tasveer Film Festival in Seattle — cementing Zaidi’s emergence as a bold new voice in contemporary Indian storytelling.

