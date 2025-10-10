Two Sinners to premiere at Oscar-Qualifying Tasveer Film Festival on October 11

The critically acclaimed short film Two Sinners is set to screen on October 11 at the prestigious Tasveer Film Festival & Market, which is said to be the world’s only Oscar-qualifying South Asian film festival. Celebrated for its bold, socially relevant storytelling, Tasveer provides a powerful platform for emerging voices, making this premiere especially significant. The festival will be held from October 8 to12.

Two Sinners set for Oscar-qualifying Tasveer premiere

Written and directed by debut filmmaker Samir Zaidi, Two Sinners is produced by renowned casting director and producer Shivam Gupta, with celebrated filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj lending his support as Executive Producer.

Set against the haunting backdrop of an Indian forest, the film follows Azhar, played by BAFTA Breakthrough talent Shardul Bhardwaj, as he’s forced by his elder brother to confront the man responsible for their sister’s assault. What unfolds is a tense, emotionally charged exploration of the cycles of violence, the blurry line between justice and forgiveness, and the complex moral ambiguities that define human behavior.

With standout performances from Deipak Sampat, Baharul Islam, and Aditi Sivaraman, Two Sinners challenges audiences to navigate the uncomfortable grey zones between right and wrong, victim and perpetrator.

"Two Sinners is a brave, morally restless film, Samir’s voice rings true," said executive producer Vishal Bhardwaj. "I wish him and the team all the very best at Tasveer, and for the journey ahead as the film reaches new audiences worldwide."

Director Samir Zaidi added, “Having Two Sinners premiere at Tasveer is incredibly special. The festival celebrates stories that challenge, question, and linger, exactly what we hoped to do with this film. For me, Two Sinners is about the weight of our choices. It’s not about right or wrong, it’s about the space in between, where most of us truly live. I am deeply grateful to everyone who believed in this journey.”

Two Sinners is produced under Zaidi’s Crazy Cocoon Collective, with Vipin Sharma (Hotel Mumbai, Taare Zameen Par) serving as Co-Producer. Probir Umesh Sabnis and Sohail Anjum join Vishal Bhardwaj as Executive Producers.

Meanwhile producer Shivam Gupta added, “From the very beginning, Two Sinners was shaped by honesty, in its performances, its craft, and its intent. What moved me most was Samir’s courage to confront hard questions without taking sides. A win at Tasveer would not only honour the filmmakers’ vision, but also mark a meaningful moment for Indian cinema on the global stage, showing that when stories come from a place of truth, they find their way to hearts everywhere.”

The film had its world premiere at the New York Indian Film Festival in June 2025, followed by screenings at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in August and the Chicago South Asian Film Festival in September.

