55th Kerala State Film Awards: Mammootty wins Best Actor; Manjummel Boys wins Best Film

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has been chosen as the Best Actor for his brilliant performance in director Rahul Sadasivan’s critically acclaimed horror thriller Bramayugam while the sensational hit Manjummel Boys has been chosen as the Best Film by the jury of the 55th Kerala State Film Awards, which were announced in Thrissur on Monday.

List of winners at the 55th Kerala State Film Awards

The winners of the 55th Kerala State Film Awards were announced at a press conference by Minister of Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian. The jury panel, which was headed by well known actor Prakash Raj, comprised of eminent professionals such as film director Ranjan Pramod, filmmaker Jibu Jacob, screenwriter Santhosh Echikkanam, playback singer Gayathri Ashokan, Sound designer and director Nithin Lukose, and actor, writer and dubbing artiste Baghyalakshmi.

The panel scrutinised 128 films that participated in the competition to choose 38 films for the final round out of which the winners were picked.

Notable among the winners who were announced on Monday were actress Shamla Hamza who won the award for Best Actress for her performance in director Fasil Muhammed’s film Feminichi Fathima. The film, which was also chosen as the Second Best Film after Manjummel Boys, fetched its director Fasil Muhammed the Best Debutant Director award.