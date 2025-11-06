Helen Mirren to receive the Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille award

Helen Mirren has portrayed multiple queens, a prime minister, a detective, Barbie narrator and many other roles in more than a half-century of acting. Her latest: Golden Globe lifetime achievement honoree.

Helen Mirren set to be honoured at Golden Globes 2025

Helen will receive the 2026 Cecil B. DeMille Award in January, the Golden Globes announced Wednesday.

“Helen Mirren is a force of nature and her career is nothing short of extraordinary,” Helen Hoehne, Golden Globes president, said in a statement. “Her transcendent performances and commitment to her craft continue to inspire generations of artists and audiences alike.”