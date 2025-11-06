Makers drop an intense trailer for Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Kaantha

The makers of director Selvamani Selvaraj’s much-anticipated period drama, Kaantha, featuring actor Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, on Thursday released an intense trailer of the film that has now only gone on to add to the excitement of fans and film buffs.

Kaantha trailer released

Actor Dulquer Salmaan, who plays the lead in the film, took to his social media timelines to share the link to the trailer on his social media accounts. He wrote, “The world of Kaantha unfolds today! TRAILER OUT NOW!.”

The trailer released promises a gripping drama as the story revolves around a superstar called T K Mahadevan (Dulquer Salmaan) and his mentor, a director called Ayya (Samuthirakani). The trailer gives out more interesting details than what a teaser that was released earlier did. The trailer shows Ayya telling Mahadevan that he has made producers accept him as the hero of the film. A grateful Mahadevan falls at the feet of Ayya.

However, a piece of news that appears in a publication and a phone call that comes in thereafter changes everything between the two powerhouses, leading to a conflict of egos. Mahadevan takes over the film, sidelining Ayya and says that the film will release with the climax that he suggests.