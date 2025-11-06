Designer Olivier Rousteing leaves Balmain after 14 years fusing couture craft with pop-era bravado

Designer Olivier Rousteing is stepping down as creative director of the Balmain fashion house after 14 hugely visible years in which he fused the rigor of Parisian tailoring with a digital-age sense of celebrity, he announced Wednesday.

Olivier Rousteing had become the of Balmain fashion house creative director in 2011 at age 25

“Today marks the end of my Balmain era,” Olivier, 40, wrote on Instagram. “What an extraordinary story it has been — a love story, a life story ... I will always hold this treasured time close to my heart."

Balmain confirmed Olivier's departure and said in a statement that a new creative direction would be announced “in due course.”

“Throughout his remarkable 14-year tenure, Olivier’s visionary approach and creative brilliance propelled Balmain to unprecedented heights," the label said.