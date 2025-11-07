Abhishek Banerjee and Ahsaas Channa set to dazzle in new project with Gajraj Rao

Sources close to the development have revealed that the two are currently shooting for a new project. Adding to the excitement, a few days ago, a picture from a table read went viral, featuring Abhishek and Ahsaas along with seasoned actor Gajraj Rao, Geeta Aggarwal, and Anshumaan Pushkar of 12th Fail fame, a powerful ensemble that has fans eager to know more.

From the cheerful banter seen in their stories to their warm chemistry, it’s clear that Abhishek and Ahsaas are having a great time working together. The internet is already buzzing with fans calling them the “cutest new pair in town.”

A source close to the project shares, “Abhishek and Ahsaas bring a refreshing energy on set. Their pairing is unexpected yet incredibly endearing. It’s going to be exciting to watch them together in a story that promises both charm and depth. The entire cast, including Gajraj Rao and Geeta Aggarwal, has been having a fantastic time collaborating on this project.”

With such a dynamic cast and growing fan anticipation, this new film seems poised to be one of the most talked-about upcoming releases.