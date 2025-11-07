Epic mythological animated film Tripurantak is set to release in 20+ languages across India in 2026

A captivating tale rooted in Indian mythology and hidden myths is set to come alive on the big screen with the animated feature film Tripurantak. Produced by Jio Creative Labs, the film is part of their newly launched MythoVerse and is slated for a theatrical release in November 2026.
Using state-of-the-art technology, the studio gears up for an epic retelling of a mythological saga. Tripurantak is a story of power, purpose, and destiny, reimagining the clash between divine will and demonic ambition. The narrative follows Tripurari (Lord Shiva) as he rises to restore harmony and vanquish the forces of darkness. As part of the cinematic universe MythoVerse, the film aims to bring the legendary stories of Bharat to audiences around the world.
The film promises a grand celebration with the fusion of art, innovation, and culture, redefining how myths and mythology are experienced on the big screen in the country.
Speaking about the announcement, Aditya Bhat, head of Jio Creative Labs, said, “Tripurantak is more than just the first film from our MythoVerse. It’s the beginning of a larger vision to take India’s stories to the world with the same scale, emotion, and innovation as any global franchise.”
He added, “At Jio Creative Labs, we’ve always believed that mythology isn’t ancient history; it’s living wisdom, waiting to be reimagined for today’s audiences. Tripurantak represents that bridge between legacy and technology, between culture and creativity.”
Slated for a grand theatrical release in November 2026, Tripurantak will reach audiences in 20+ languages across India, making it one of the most ambitious animated storytelling ventures ever undertaken in the country. Promising a cinematic spectacle of mythology, art, and innovation, the film is set to redefine the scale and scope of Indian animation on the big screen.