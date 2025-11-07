First trailer drops for Michael Jackson biopic

But within hours, the teaser had quickly attracted criticism for its relentlessly upbeat tone and apparent ‘whitewash’ of the singer’s highly controversial life. Producer Graham King has said the film aims to “humanise but not sanitise” Jackson’s story, but critics point out the trailer does not explicitly mention the long-standing sexual abuse allegations which dogged the star’s later career.

Not helping the controversy is that Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, has publicly disavowed the project. She said she had “0% involvement” and that the script was riddled with “full-blown lies” and inaccuracies that the producers ignored. She thinks the film “panders to a very specific section of my dad’s fandom.”

The cast also includes Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson and Nia Long as Katherine Jackson. Off-screen drama and problems with production have pushed the release date back multiple times, but the first look promises spectacular performance sequences and a broad overview of a globally influential artiste.