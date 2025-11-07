Mammootty’s Bramayugam Academy Museum screening marks a proud moment for Indian cinema

Mammootty, an icon in Malayalam cinema, has again added another international feather to his cap with Bramayugam selected for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. The Bramayugam Academy Museum screening is scheduled on February 12, 2026, and the film has also been included in the Academy Museum's global folklore program, Where the Forest Meets the Sea: Folklore from Around the World, making it the only Indian film included in the program. This achievement has been celebrated widely by fans and film lovers alike as a landmark moment for Malayalam cinema on the world stage.
In the Academy Museum event Where the Forest Meets the Sea, films from Japan, Mexico, and Eastern Europe were screened, but the world stage of cinema will have India represented by Bramayugam. The program's curators characterized the series as a way to pay homage to "films rooted in myth, oral tradition, and collective imagination."
Mammootty stated on social media that he was "deeply honored" to have been selected for the event, and gave credit to everyone who has worked to create a story "that travels beyond language." Since then, Mammootty's colleagues and fans have all contributed to this recognition being a source of pride across the Malayalam film industry and cinema in India.
Bramayugam, directed by Rahul Sadasivan, combines aspects of folklore and dark fantasy, and is about a haunted ancestral mansion filled with secrets and fright. Released in early 2024, Bramayugam has received high praise for its haunting black-and-white aesthetics, Mammootty's performance, and its reinterpretation of regional folklore narratives. Its inclusion in the folklore series at the Academy Museum showcases growing global interest in Indian regional films that explore indigenous stories in creative cinematic language.
The recognition of the Bramayugam Academy Museum occurs after the film’s critical and commercial success reaffirmed Mammootty’s legacy as one of India’s most versatile performers. As Indian regional cinema continues to find global platforms, the Bramayugam selection is testimony to the artistic depth of Malayalam cinema, as well as its potential to transcend cultural boundaries.