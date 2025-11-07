Mammootty’s Bramayugam Academy Museum screening marks a proud moment for Indian cinema

Mammootty stated on social media that he was "deeply honored" to have been selected for the event, and gave credit to everyone who has worked to create a story "that travels beyond language." Since then, Mammootty's colleagues and fans have all contributed to this recognition being a source of pride across the Malayalam film industry and cinema in India.

Bramayugam, directed by Rahul Sadasivan, combines aspects of folklore and dark fantasy, and is about a haunted ancestral mansion filled with secrets and fright. Released in early 2024, Bramayugam has received high praise for its haunting black-and-white aesthetics, Mammootty's performance, and its reinterpretation of regional folklore narratives. Its inclusion in the folklore series at the Academy Museum showcases growing global interest in Indian regional films that explore indigenous stories in creative cinematic language.

The recognition of the Bramayugam Academy Museum occurs after the film’s critical and commercial success reaffirmed Mammootty’s legacy as one of India’s most versatile performers. As Indian regional cinema continues to find global platforms, the Bramayugam selection is testimony to the artistic depth of Malayalam cinema, as well as its potential to transcend cultural boundaries.