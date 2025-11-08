Kaal Trighori trailer out: Arbaaz Khan & Rituparna Sengupta lead Nitin Vaidya’s supernatural thriller

The trailer for the highly anticipated supernatural thriller Kaal Trighori, starring Arbaaz Khan and Rituparna Sengupta, has been met with an overwhelming response from audiences. Directed by Nitin Vaidya, the film centers around a rare cosmic event that awakens Trighori, a dark and destructive force rooted in ancient folklore. Kaal Trighori is set to release on November 14, 2025.

At the trailer launch, director Nitin Vaidya shed light on the film’s intriguing premise, saying, “It’s a fictional story, but it’s inspired by an uncanny truth. These three nights—Chaitri Amavasya, Chaitri Purnima, and Baisakhi Amavasya—all fall within the same month of April once in a hundred years. If you ask any AI today—even ChatGPT—when this occurs, it would get confused and say, ‘Please give me some time to calculate.’ I even challenged AI with this mystery, and that sparked the idea for Kaal Trighori.”

Reflecting on his on-set experience, Arbaaz Khan praised his co-star’s dedication, saying, “I couldn’t work beyond 12 or 1 a.m., and Ritu ji would tell me, ‘I’m ready to work till late.’ She actually worked until 5 in the morning while I had to pack up by 1 or 2 a.m. She’s incredibly hardworking, managing her schedule, travel, and shoots efficiently, and giving her all for 16-hour days. Even after all she has achieved in her career, she continues to deliver exceptional work.”

Rituparna Sengupta spoke about the emotional depth of her role, explaining, “There was a lot of screaming, fear, and intense moments. It was emotionally draining because I dive deep into my characters; I can’t perform superficially. That requires me to internalize the emotions fully, and naturally, some scenes hit me hard while performing them.”

The film also boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Mahesh Manjrekar, Aditya Srivastava, Rajesh Sharma, and Mugdha Godse. Produced by Nitin Ghataliya, Shirish Vaidya, and Mansukh Talsaniya under the banner of Navin Productions LLP, Kaal Trighori has Rahul Vaidya serving as the executive producer.

