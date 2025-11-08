Prithviraj's new look as supervillain compared to Dr Octopus

"After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said, you are one of the finest actors I've ever known. Bringing life to this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist KUMBHA was creatively very satisfying. Thank you, Prithvi, for slipping into his chair... literally…", S.S Rajamouli wrote.

As soon as the first look was released, the tentacles of Kumbha reminded users of Marvel's popular villain, Doctor Octopus or Dr Ock. The comment section of the post is full of memes and comments comparing Prithviraj's Kumbha to Doctor Octopus who first appeared in Amazing Spider-Man #3.

"We have our own Dr octopus", one user wrote. Another user wittily commented, "Dr prithioctopus". One user criticised the look saying, "So now we r blatantly copying Spider-Man & calling it an original creation".

SSMB29 is looking forward to a release date sometime in 2027, with the production of the film being carried out all through next year.