Trailer for the 4-hour cut of Kill Bill drops, to release in India soon

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair is the uncut version of the film which will be unrated. The version will include scenes that were not part of the main films. These new scenes include anime sequences and coloured versions of scenes that were originally monochrome.

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair also has a brand new poster which has Uma Thurman holding her epic Hatori Hanzo sword in front of her face. All these details and new additions have already gotten fans excited for the uncut version.

Quentin Tarantino has already premiered the full version of the Kill Bill in the Los Angeles theatres he owns. In one of the screenings, he played his favourite cut which ran over 5 hours. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair is one of the longest movies that the legendary filmmaker has made so far.

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair stars Uma Thurman as Beatrix Kiddo or "the bride", a former assassin in hunt for revenge. It also casts Lucy Liu, Vivica A. Fox, Daryl Hannah, David Carradine, Michael Madsen, Julie Dreyfus, Chiaki Kuriyama, Sonny Chiba and Gordon Liu.

The new version of the film has a total runtime of 281 minutes, which includes a 15-minute intermission.