Guneet Monga Kapoor, Karthik Subbaraj unite for Tamil film

Oscar Winner Guneet Monga Kapoor’s production house Sikhya Entertainment has joined hands with Tamil filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj for the first time for a feature film.

Guneet Monga Kapoor collaborates with Pizza fame Karthik Subbaraj

The film officially went on floors today in Madurai, following a traditional pooja ceremony.

Karthik said, “I’ve always admired the kind of cinema Sikhya stands for, it truly aligns with the artistic vision I crave to always execute. Collaborating with Guneet and Achin, who have built a legacy of meaningful and award-winning films, is truly special and I’m excited that we are going in this together.”

“This story we’re creating is something very close to my heart, and I’m glad to have found the right producers for the same. Looking forward to this new and exciting collaboration,” he added.

Speaking about the collaboration, Guneet said, “At Sikhya, we’ve always believed in nurturing original voices and telling homegrown bold stories that travel across cultures. Partnering with Karthik feels like a natural extension of that mission.”