Thulluvadho Ilamai actor Abhinay passes away at 44

Tamil actor Abhinay Kinger, widely recognised for his role in the cult Tamil film Thulluvadho Ilamai (2002), passed away on Monday, November 10, in Chennai after a prolonged battle with liver disease. He was 44 years old. Abhinay had been struggling with a severe liver condition for several years, and despite continuous medical treatment, his health worsened. His death has left the Tamil film industry and fans across South India deeply saddened.
Earlier, Abhinay had appealed for financial help to cover his medical expenses. In a viral video, he revealed that doctors had warned him he might have only about a year and a half to live. Many in the film fraternity came forward to support him. While comedian KPY Bala contributed ₹1 lakh, his Thulluvadho Ilamai co-star Dhanush reportedly donated ₹5 lakh for his treatment.
Abhinay made his acting debut with Kasthuri Raja’s coming-of-age film Thulluvadho Ilamai, which also marked Dhanush’s first lead role. He played Vishnu, one of the protagonist’s close friends. The film, which portrayed the emotional journey of school students, became a cult favorite among Tamil cinema audiences.
Throughout his career, Abhinay appeared in over 15 films across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema. Some of his notable works include Jjunction (2002), Singara Chennai (2004), Pon Megalai (2005), Solla Solla Inikkum (2009), Palaivana Solai (2009), Thuppakki (2012), and Anjaan (2014). He was also active as a dubbing artiste, contributing his voice to several projects.
With no immediate family, the South Indian Artistes’ Association (Nadigar Sangam) has taken responsibility for performing his last rites. Abhinay will be remembered for his talent, humility, and contribution to South Indian cinema.
The news has come as a huge shock for the film fraternity and condolences have been pouring in for the actor. Meanwhile his latest pictures, too, are doing the rounds on social media.
For more updates, join/follow our
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl