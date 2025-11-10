Thulluvadho Ilamai actor Abhinay passes away at 44

Tamil actor Abhinay Kinger, widely recognised for his role in the cult Tamil film Thulluvadho Ilamai (2002), passed away on Monday, November 10, in Chennai after a prolonged battle with liver disease. He was 44 years old. Abhinay had been struggling with a severe liver condition for several years, and despite continuous medical treatment, his health worsened. His death has left the Tamil film industry and fans across South India deeply saddened.

Tamil actor Abhinay Kinger dies at 44 after liver disease

Earlier, Abhinay had appealed for financial help to cover his medical expenses. In a viral video, he revealed that doctors had warned him he might have only about a year and a half to live. Many in the film fraternity came forward to support him. While comedian KPY Bala contributed ₹1 lakh, his Thulluvadho Ilamai co-star Dhanush reportedly donated ₹5 lakh for his treatment.

Abhinay made his acting debut with Kasthuri Raja’s coming-of-age film Thulluvadho Ilamai, which also marked Dhanush’s first lead role. He played Vishnu, one of the protagonist’s close friends. The film, which portrayed the emotional journey of school students, became a cult favorite among Tamil cinema audiences.