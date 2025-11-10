Vadh 2 set for a gala premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India 2025

Sharing the announcement, the makers also treated the netizens with a gripping first look of Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta from the movie.

“New challenge - the story of what is wrong, what is right #Vadh2 In Cinemas 6th February 2026 (sic)," Neena penned the caption.

Speaking about Vadh 2, director Jaspal Singh Sandhu shared a statement saying, “I am thrilled to share that Vadh 2 releases in theatres nationwide on 6th February 2026. We’ve poured our hearts into crafting a story that is gripping and thought-provoking, and I’m grateful to Luv and Ankur for believing in the script. I can’t wait for audiences to experience it — see you at the movies as the saga continues!”

Producer Luv Ranjan stated, “The beauty of Vadh lies in how it captures the beliefs of ordinary people tested by difficult situations that challenge their conscience and courage. With Vadh 2, Jaspal takes that exploration several notches higher — delivering a compelling and thought-provoking story that feels truly special. We’re excited for audiences to experience it unfold on the big screen from 6th February onwards.”