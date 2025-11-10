This lakefront restaurant in Hyderabad has launched a new menu

Hyderabadi winters are worth witnessing at least once in your life, with the sun still peeking through even as the chilly winds leave one in a quiet embrace every evening.

The space is an old favourite for the foodies in town

This week, we snuggled up to enjoy one of the most gorgeous views of the city at The Waterfront Bar & Grill, whilst checking out their new menu. The space is an old favourite for the foodies in town, with its stunning view of the Hussain Sagar lake and a multi- cuisine menu featuring Indian and Chinese delicacies. The eatery now has an addition of a live grill station, alongside a revamped menu.

Beginning our night, we slurped on some chicken manchow soup while enjoying the live music and evening views of the lake in a cosy yet chic setting. Done up minimally in blues and greys, the space nearly reflects the colours of the waters adjacent to it.

The chicken dry red chilli, a Kolkata Tangra-style dish, showed up next. Tossed in chunks of onion and red chilli bits, the dish was a delicious snack to begin our feast. The Mutton pepper is an absolute must-try at the eatery, with its deliciously soft meat tossed in black pepper and a host of other south indian spices.

For the vegetarians, the Anjeer & Apricot-filled dahi ke kebab are an excellent choice, with the crispy bites revealing a creamy sweet and savoury filling inside.

Soon, we took a peek at the live grill station outdoors, which also had a bustling bar counter adjacent to it. From the grill came a host of treats, starting with the Grilled pineapple — sweet, juicy with a touch of spice in every bite. The Korean gochujang grilled chicken was a heady melange of flavours in every bite. The eatery has also retained some of its old, OG favourites like the chicken 555, which was a winning dish in our books.

Once we had the grilled items, it was time for mains, and we picked a flavourful portion of the kasta roti paired with Murgh lababdar, a deliciously rich gravy that added some comfort to the chilly atmosphere. we ended our night with the double ka meetha with apricot ice cream served atop creamy rabdi that was simply too hard to resist.

Rs 1,500 for two.

At Necklace Road.

