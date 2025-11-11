Nargis Fakhri on 14 years of Rockstar: It was a journey that changed my life completely

Actress Nargis Fakhri has opened up about her transformative experience working on the 2011 film Rockstar.

Actress Nargis Fakhri talks about Rockstar completing 14 years

In her post, she shared that her character Heer left a lasting impact on her both on and off screen. Nargis described her character Heer as deeply connected to her own emotions, saying that playing Heer left a lasting mark on her personality and perspective. Even 14 years later, she feels parts of Heer within her, highlighting how the role contributed to her emotional growth and continues to resonate with her in everyday life.

Sharing a BTS video featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri wrote, “Rockstar wasn’t just a film — it was a journey that changed me & my life completely. Heer was written as a character, but she breathed with my heartbeat. On screen i see pieces of me in her & in life i still carry pieces of her within me - Fourteen years later, I still feel her — in the silence between music and memory, in the spaces where love and pain once met.” #Rockstar #Heer #jordan #14YearsOfRockstar #love.”