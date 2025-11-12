Akshay Kumar to collaborate with Korean producer for a Bollywood remake?

Hyunwoo Thomas Kim is known for his acclaimed films that have won the hearts of K-pop fans. According to reports by media houses, the Bollywood remake of the unknown Korean film is already in the works and Akshay Kumar's approval is awaited. Director Sujoy Ghosh even has the script ready with him.

Talking about the collaboration, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim said, "Just yesterday, I texted Akshay Kumar, who’s in London, asking him to watch a particular film that everyone in the industry knows about. Sujoy [Ghosh] has already worked on the draft. If Akshay agrees, we have a project".

Hyunwoo Thomas Kim's tryst with Bollywood began in 2014 when Balaji Motion Pictures had gone to him for the rights of his film The Devotion of Suspect X a film that inspired the popular Ajay Devgn starrer, Drishyam (2015).

The Korean producer has worked in the industry, producing several popular films like, Te3n, Jaane Jaan, Blind, and Saakini Daakini.

Hyunwoo Thomas Kim shared that he has always been graciously greeted and accepted in the Indian film industry. He also talked about his experience working in India saying, "I figured, India has a huge market, great directors, actors... What it lacks is writers of the caliber in Korea. There was a gap to fill".