Turtle Walker to open India’s premier environmental film festival, ALTEFF, with a powerful conservation message

Turtle Walker, directorial debut of Taira Malaney, tells the story of an Indian pioneer in the field of sea turtle conservation, Satish Bhaskar, who dedicated his life to the protection of these beautiful but endangered animals. In the late 1970s, Satish Bhaskar embarked on an epic journey along India’s spectacular coastlines, living alongside rare sea turtles to unravel the mysteries that surround them — and set out to save the enigmatic sea creatures from extinction. Through breathtaking visuals and compelling personal narratives, the film draws urgent attention to the threats facing marine wildlife in a rapidly changing world.

“We are so honoured to be sharing Turtle Walker at the opening night of ALTEFF this year. Satish Bhaskar’s story has illuminated in me a deep wonder for our marine world, and more importantly a renewed sense of hope at a time when I needed it most,” says Taira.

Festival Director Kunal Khanna expresses his excitement, saying, “We are honoured to open this year’s edition with Turtle Walker. Satish Bhaskar’s story is not just about conservation, it’s about commitment, humility, and the power of one individual to change the course of environmental history. This film embodies the essence of what ALTEFF stands for: celebrating stories that reconnect us with the natural world and inspire meaningful action.”