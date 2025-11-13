Adoor rates Ritwik Ghatak’s three films as all-time favourite

"I certainly retained some of the influences of Ritwik Ghatak's films in my work, including melodrama, in my own way," he said to a question.

Pointing out the unconventional use of sound and images in Ritwik's films, the legendary Malayalam film maker said his teacher brought many practices from theatres where he had been involved and used them in cinema.

Recalling the days in 1963 when he was in the second year of the Pune film institute, when Ritwik joined as Vice-Principal, the Mukhamukham director said, "We were excited as we waited for him to take classes and tell us about the use of sounds and use of unusual angles." He was an iconoclast in his approach to cinema and his use of visuals and sound was unconventional, Gopalakrishnan said.

About the perception regarding Ritwik’s alcoholism, he said, "We never saw him coming to the classroom in an inebriated condition. We would rather always see him carrying books in his hands." The discussion on Ritwik in KIFF was also held on Tuesday when participants said that he films of Ritwik brought to the fore a 'collective refugee experience' and retains their relevance even today.