Meet BBB: The 23-year-old Indian rapper shaping global hip-hop with BABYBOOO

At just 23, BBB has emerged as a genre-fluid rapper, visionary songwriter, and creative director who represents a new global identity for brown artistes, rooted in authenticity yet fluent in the language of contemporary music. With his upcoming track BABYBOOO all set drop, BBB is gearing up to set the screen on fire and take the internet by storm, one song at a time.

BABYBOOO by BBB: Brown identity meets global beats in Indian underground rap

Born in Noida, raised in a Dehradun boarding school, and working in London, BBB’s diverse upbringing reflects in the cultural richness that defines his artistry. His work, be it music or fashion, celebrates individuality and cultural fusion. BABYBOOO takes forward this legacy, reflecting his ability to blend sounds and sensibilities from diverse parts of the world.

Throwing light on his musical journey, BBB says, “Moving to London expanded not just my artistic vision, but my worldview as well. The individuality, culture, and rawness I experienced there are deeply woven into my music—it’s emotionally raw, fashion-forward, and sonically daring. Music is my love and my peace, and I want to share that energy with the world.”