Was John Wick inspired by a real Navy SEAL? The truth behind the viral claim

Though the emotional similarity is apparent, the makers of John Wick have not said there was a connection. Screenwriter Derek Kolstad has noted in a host of interviews that the inspiration for the story came from a question he posed to himself about what a man could be capable of in revenge if someone hurt his dog. Kolstad mentioned that this notion became the emotional genesis of the film's revenge narrative.

Director Chad Stahelski possibly puts it best, in that he considers the John Wick universe a certain cultural and stylised take on myth, fantasy, and classic action film tropes. Stahelski has pointed out that he took influence from samurai films and Westerns, and has described the series as a modern myth rather than a retelling of real events or actions of real persons. The discussion highlights how potent emotional parallels merge and blend fiction and reality, particularly when aspects of loss, loyalty, or vengeance connect the narratives.