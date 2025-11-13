Akshay Oberoi embarks on a psychological journey with Resident

From classics like Shutter Island and Black Swan to contemporary works in world cinema, the actor has been keenly delving into the nuances of characters trapped in the labyrinth of their own minds. Akshay says this is helping him understand the subtle emotional shifts and mental complexities that define such roles.

Talking about the same, Akshay says, “I’ve always been drawn to stories that challenge me as an actor, roles that demand emotional depth, unpredictability, and a bit of risk. Resident is exactly that — a psychological thriller that doesn’t just rely on fear or suspense but digs deep into the psyche of its characters.”

After Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which was a completely different genre, Akshay says he wanted to try something intense and thought-provoking. “Resident gives me that opportunity. The genre itself is dark, layered, and inevitable in its impact, it makes you confront truths you often avoid.”

With Resident, Akshay continues to strengthen his reputation as one of the few actors in the industry who constantly experiments with roles that break away from the mainstream mold.

Produced by Filmeraa, Resident is expected to go on floors soon, with more details about the cast and production team to be announced too.