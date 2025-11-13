Gulshan Devaiah makes Tamil debut in thrilling crime drama Legacy

After delivering a super hit in Kannada cinema, versatile actor Gulshan Devaiah is all set to make his Tamil debut with the much-awaited crime drama series Legacy. The series is set to be a thrilling narrative with the themes of power, morality, and revenge.

Gulshan Devaiah’s Tamil debut Legacy promises power, morality, and revenge — here’s what we know

The amazing ensemble of the series, directed by Charukesh Sekar, and produced by Kalyan Shankar’s Stone Bench Pvt Ltd, includes a rich combination of talented artists from various film sectors like R Madhavan, Gautham Karthik, Abhishek Banerjee, and Gulshan Devaiah. Recently, the series’ official poster was unveiled, giving the public a sneak peek of the commanding and impressive police officer role of Gulshan Devaiah, which is an exciting new direction in his acting career.

Talking about the project, Gulshan says, “Legacy is a wonderful opportunity for me to find linguistic diversity in my career. After about 14 years of working primarily only in Hindi, I feel settled enough to spread my wings a bit and fly. It’s also my privilege that I’m getting to share the screen with Madhavan, Nimisha, Abhishek, Gautham Karthik, Viyapuri, and other well-established, experienced actors from the Tamil industry. I play a cop who is struggling with his sense of responsibility towards his duty, family, and self. It’s been a very satisfying experience for me with Legacy and I’m eager to get back to Chennai for my final schedule.”

With Legacy, Gulshan is gearing up to be one of the most versatile actors in Indian cinema by continuously extending his creative limits. The series is expected to blend the best of Tamil storytelling with a pan-Indian appeal, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the year.